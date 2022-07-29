Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $485,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.04.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400,416. The firm has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

