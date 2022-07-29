Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $902,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

