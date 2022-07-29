Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New $17.15 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,152,000. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,249. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

