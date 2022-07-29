Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New Investment in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,435. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $546.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CatchMark Timber Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.