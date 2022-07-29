Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 24,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

