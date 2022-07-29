Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,405. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.