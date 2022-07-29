Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,708,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

