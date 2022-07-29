Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 22,151 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.73. The stock had a trading volume of 145,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

