Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 685 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 685 ($8.25) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 690 ($8.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 578 ($6.96).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,291.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 460.74. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 547.50 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,274.22).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

