Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 715 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 715 ($8.61) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.43.

Beazley Stock Up 1.1 %

Beazley stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

