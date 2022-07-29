Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 715 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 715 ($8.61) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.43.

Beazley Stock Up 1.1 %

Beazley stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.