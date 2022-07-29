Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Price Performance

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €43.45 ($44.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.46 and a 200 day moving average of €44.74. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.