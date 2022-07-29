Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($77.55) to €81.00 ($82.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($107.14) to €107.00 ($109.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.