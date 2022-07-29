Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bénéteau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.
Bénéteau Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bénéteau (BTEAF)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.