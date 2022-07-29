Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

