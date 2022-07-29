Bezant (BZNT) Trading 78.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bezant (BZNT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $333,164.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,798.01 or 1.00001533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003891 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033038 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

