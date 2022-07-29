BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

