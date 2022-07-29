B&I Capital AG Cuts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

B&I Capital AG lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,437 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 5.0% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $10,139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $9,931,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $9,633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,330.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 146.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

