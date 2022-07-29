B&I Capital AG Has $10.02 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B&I Capital AG reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 2.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $4,651,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,774. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

