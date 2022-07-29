B&I Capital AG Invests $2.46 Million in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. B&I Capital AG owned about 1.85% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PW. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Power REIT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Power REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Power REIT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Power REIT by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

PW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company has a market cap of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.39.

PW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis dropped their price objective on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

