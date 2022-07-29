B&I Capital AG Sells 103,980 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

B&I Capital AG cut its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,980 shares during the period. UMH Properties comprises 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.74% of UMH Properties worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

UMH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

