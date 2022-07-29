B&I Capital AG Sells 239,000 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

B&I Capital AG reduced its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Land makes up about 1.3% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 99,208 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. 1,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $920.25 million, a PE ratio of -90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -189.66%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

