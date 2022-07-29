BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6,793.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.17. 40,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,902. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.42 and a 200 day moving average of $256.24.

