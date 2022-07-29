BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $46,201,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.64.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $14.01 on Friday, hitting $468.47. 17,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

