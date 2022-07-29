BigSur Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.67. 4,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.