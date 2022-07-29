Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.25-$16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.

Biogen Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.62. 10,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.25. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

