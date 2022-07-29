BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.33.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.