Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Bird.Money has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $20,850.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for about $17.38 or 0.00072795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,881.73 or 1.00026102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

