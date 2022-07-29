Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bit Brother Stock Performance

BTB opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32. Bit Brother has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Bit Brother

(Get Rating)

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

