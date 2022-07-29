Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $86.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

