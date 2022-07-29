Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $23,797.65 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $454.70 billion and approximately $37.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $23,797.65 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00634876 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00273943 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005250 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014892 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003207 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,106,875 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
