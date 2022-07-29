Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,573.59

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 79.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 72.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $6,573.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

