Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $65.08 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $65.08 or 0.00272930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $142.76 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,846.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00643050 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015111 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,127,152 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

