BitWhite (BTW) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,390.00

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $45,624.53 and approximately $66,390.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

