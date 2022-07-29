BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $672.99. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,073. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

