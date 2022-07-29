Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

BXMT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,782. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.