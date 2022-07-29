Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.26

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $19.72. Blucora shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 193,651 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $937.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.