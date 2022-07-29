Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

