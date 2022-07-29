BMO Capital Markets Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAFNF remained flat at $49.84 during trading on Friday. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

