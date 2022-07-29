BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNPQY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($69.39) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($61.22) to €63.00 ($64.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.3 %

BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 475,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

BNP Paribas Announces Dividend

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. Analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

