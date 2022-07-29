BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $258,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

DMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

