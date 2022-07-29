Bob’s Repair Hits Market Cap of $791,726.75 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $791,726.75 and $659.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

