Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 4.11%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK remained flat at $11.12 on Friday. 2,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
