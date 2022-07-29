Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Bogota Financial stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bogota Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bogota Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Bogota Financial worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

