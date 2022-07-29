Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 4.11%.
Bogota Financial Price Performance
Bogota Financial stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
About Bogota Financial
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
