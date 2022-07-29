BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,184,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

