BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 137.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

