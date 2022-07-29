Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.77 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. 140,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

