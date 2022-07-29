Boston Scientific’s (BSX) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

