Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.03). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 187,797 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Bowleven alerts:

Bowleven Stock Up 12.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £14.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.33.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.