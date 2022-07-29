Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.