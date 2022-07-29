Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

