BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

Shares of BRBL remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 570,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,008,641. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

