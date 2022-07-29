Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 240,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

BSX opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

